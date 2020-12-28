Hurts completed 21 of 39 passes for 342 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions and added 69 rushing yards on nine carries in Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Cowboys.

The rookie set a new career high in passing yards in his third NFL start, topping last week's 338, while once again posting strong numbers on the ground, but he also committed multiple turnovers for the first time as the Eagles were eliminated from playoff contention. Hurts will at least get a chance to play spoiler in Week 17 as Philadelphia hosts a Washington club that needs to win to lock up an NFC East title.