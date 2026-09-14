Hurts completed 14 of 25 pass attempts for 203 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 24-22 win against the Commanders. He added seven carries for 46 yards on the ground.

Hurts wasn't particularly efficient, but he made big completions when needed, including a 17-yard connection with Dallas Goedert in the second quarter, a nine-yard TD pass to Dontayvion Wicks later in the same period and another scoring pass to Goedert -- this time a 43-yarder -- in the fourth. Hurts also boosted his fantasy total on the ground with 46 yards, which was well above his average during the regular season last year. Hurts is playing under a new offense this season, and the veteran QB's Week 1 results were mostly promising. The Eagles should be a heavy favorite next Sunday against a Tennessee team that struggled mightily in a Week 1 loss to the Jets.