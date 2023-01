Coach Nick Sirianni said Friday that Hurts (shoulder) is "trending in the right direction," Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Hurts is coming off back-to-back limited practice sessions, so barring his participating in full Friday, the quarterback cold at least carry an injury designation into Sunday's matchup against the Giants. The extent of Hurts' participation Friday should be telling as to his chances of returning from a two-game absence due to a right shoulder sprain.