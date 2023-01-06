Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Friday that Hurts (shoulder) is "trending in the right direction" as this weekend's game against the Giants approaches, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Hurts has opened Week 18 prep with two straight limited practice sessions, and unless he upgrades to full activity Friday, the quarterback could carry a questionable designation into the regular-season finale. Even in that scenario, Hurts would still appear to be on track for the start, given that he hasn't experienced any reported setbacks in his recovery from the right shoulder sprain that sidelined him for the past two games. The Eagles will secure the NFC's No. 1 overall seed with a win over the Giants, so expect Hurts to attempt to play through the injury even if he's less than 100 percent.