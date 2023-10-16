Hurts completed 28 of 45 pass attempts for 280 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions while rushing eight times for 47 yards and a score in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Jets.

Hurts' three interceptions matched his previous career worst mark, resulting in Philadelphia's first loss of the season. The 25-year-old nearly threw a fourth pick on the Eagles' final comeback attempt, but the ball was simply dropped by the defender and resulted in a turnover on downs instead. Aside from the turnovers, the athletic QB still helped fantasy managers by combining for over 300 yards from scrimmage while recording his fourth game with a passing and rushing touchdown this year. Hurts remains a top fantasy option as the Eagles prepare for a potential shootout against the Dolphins next Sunday.