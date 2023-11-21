Hurts completed 14 of 22 passes for 150 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Monday's 21-17 win over Kansas City. He added 29 yards and two touchdowns on 12 rushing attempts.

Hurts had just 69 passing yards and an interception through three quarters, but he got his team back into the game with a 10-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter, cutting Kansas City's lead to 17-14. His arm finally heated up in the fourth, as Hurts connected with DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard gain down to the 1-yard line to set up a quarterback sneak for the go-ahead touchdown on the next play. Neither team scored in the final 6:20, allowing the Eagles to avenge their Super Bowl LVII loss and improve to 9-1. Hurts' 15:9 TD:INT through the air is nothing to write home about, but his nine rushing touchdowns heading into a Week 12 home game against the Bills are just two back of Raheem Mostert's league-leading total.