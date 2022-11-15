Hurts completed 17 of 26 passes for 175 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Monday's 32-21 loss to the Commanders. He added 28 yards and a touchdown on six rushing attempts.

Hurts was involved as a rusher early on; Philadelphia's first offensive play was a designed quarterback run that went for 12 yards, and Hurts capped the opening drive with a one-yard touchdown plunge. His production on the ground tapered off after that, though, as the dual-threat quarterback fell short of 30 rushing yards for a fourth consecutive game. Hurts threw a six-yard touchdown to Dallas Goedert on Philadelphia's second possession to restore the seven-point lead before getting picked off on a deep ball on the following drive. Washington gained momentum from the interception and went on to take a 23-14 lead before Hurts' 11-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith pulled Philadelphia back within two. Three Eagles fumbles after that point helped Washington finish off the upset, dropping Philadelphia's record to 8-1 heading into a Week 11 trip to Indianapolis.