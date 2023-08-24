Hurts is unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason game against Indianapolis, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It sounds like the Eagles will focus on competitions for back-end roster spots, with even No. 2 QB Marcus Mariota expected to play just one series. Hurts can soon turn his focus to the regular season, opening with a trip to New England on Sept. 10 and then a home game against the Vikings four days later (Sept. 14). His toughest matchups are mostly bunched together in early November through early December during a five-game stretch in which the Eagles face Dallas (twice), Kansas City, Buffalo, San Francisco