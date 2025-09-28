Hurts completed 15 of 24 passes for 130 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding nine rushes for 62 yards in the Eagles' 31-25 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

The Eagles' air attack was back to low-volume mode Sunday, despite the Buccaneers eventually making matters interesting in the second half. Hurts had his share of misfires against an aggressive Tampa Bay defense, but he connected on two nifty touchdown passes to Dallas Goedert at the shadow of the goal line and also mustered a team- and co-season-high rushing yardage total. After not throwing a touchdown pass in either of the first two games of the season, Hurts has bounced back to toss five in the last pair of contests, and he's yet to throw an interception despite a couple of close calls Sunday. Hurts will take on the unenviable task of facing the Broncos defense when Denver pays a visit next Sunday afternoon for a Week 5 interconference showdown.