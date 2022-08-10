Head coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts and the starting offense will handle one or two series during Friday's preseason opener against the Jets, Bo Wulf of The Athletic reports.

The quarterback may end up commanding an offense without the protection of two of his top linemen in Jordan Mailata (concussion) or Jason Kelce (elbow). Even if he's on the field for only a brief period of time, Hurt will be able to get in some meaningful game reps with new top wideout A.J. Brown, though DeVonta Smith (groin) could sit out as he continues to deal with a minor injury.