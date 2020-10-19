Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that getting Hurts involved on designed plays is "something we'll continue to explore" each week, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Pederson also suggested that Hurts could handle packages out of the backfield if Miles Sanders (knee) is forced to miss any time. The rookie signal-caller provided Philadelphia's offense with a few much-needed sparks during Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Ravens, though his insertion into the lineup was only occasional. On three touches Sunday, Hurts totaled 26 yards, and he also served as an effective decoy during a 74-yard run by Sanders which resulted in a touchdown by J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.