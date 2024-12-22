Hurts (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Prior to being forced out of the contest, Hurts completed one of four pass attempts for 11 yards and ran three times for 41 yards. In his absence, Kenny Pickett has taken over at quarterback for the Eagles.
