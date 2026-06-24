Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Working with new-look WR corps

As the coming season approaches, Hurts is slated to work with a dramatically different wide receiver corps, Glenn Erby of USA TODAY reports.

A.J. Brown, who led the Eagles with 121 targets in 2025, was traded to the Patriots earlier this month, but prior to that previously-speculated move, Philadelphia proactively added depth to a WR corps that is slated to led by returnee DeVonta Smith. The most notable moves in that regard were adding Makai Lemon in the first round of this year's draft, in addition to trading for Dontayvion Wicks and signing Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore in free agency. During the 2025 regular season, Hurts recorded 3,224 passing yards and a 25:6 TD:INT to go with 421 rushing yards and eight TDs on the ground (on 105 attempts) in 16 contests, numbers that kept him relevant from a fantasy perspective. Looking ahead, Hurts' upside in 2026 is largely tied to how well he adapts to working in new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's system, as well as how things shake out in terms of the team's collective approach to replacing Brown.