Hurts will have to earn the starting quarterback job in the preseason, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Coach Nick Sirianni refused to say whether Hurts would enter the season as the Eagles' starter under center, but the rookie head coach also refused to do that for any position on the team, citing the need for competition. Considering the 2020 second-round pick's main competition in Philadelphia is 36-year-old Joe Flacco after the team opted to trade both Carson Wentz and their sixth-overall pick in the upcoming draft, this is probably best termed "coach speak" by Sirianni in an attempt to motivate his players. Barring catastrophe, Hurts will be the Eagles' starter in 2021.