Eagles' Jalen Mills: Active Week 16
Mills (ankle) is listed as active Monday versus the Raiders, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Despite increasing his practice reps from none Thursday to all of them Saturday, the Eagles tabbed him as questionable to suit up Week 16. He'll nonetheless take the field Monday looking to build upon his 62-tackle, three-interception campaign.
