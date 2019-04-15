Mills (foot) was arrested Saturday morning after a fight at a Washington D.C. nightclub, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

This doesn't sound like anything that would warrant a lengthy suspension, but it's a safe bet the NFL investigates the incident after Mills and Washington Wizards forward Devin Robinson both were arrested and charged with disorderly affray. The 25-year-old cornerback is hoping to bounce back from a season-ending foot injury in time for the start of training camp, now facing tough competition for snaps at a position group that also includes Ronald Darby (knee), Avonte Maddox, Cre'von LeBlanc, Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

    Pre-NFL draft PPR mock

    Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...

  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...

  • juju-smith-schuster-steelers.jpg

    AFC Fantasy news and notes

    In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...

  • usatsi-10233902-chris-godwin-bucs-preseason-pregame.jpg

    NFC Fantasy news and notes

    Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...