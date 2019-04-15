Eagles' Jalen Mills: Arrested over the weekend
Mills (foot) was arrested Saturday morning after a fight at a Washington D.C. nightclub, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
This doesn't sound like anything that would warrant a lengthy suspension, but it's a safe bet the NFL investigates the incident after Mills and Washington Wizards forward Devin Robinson both were arrested and charged with disorderly affray. The 25-year-old cornerback is hoping to bounce back from a season-ending foot injury in time for the start of training camp, now facing tough competition for snaps at a position group that also includes Ronald Darby (knee), Avonte Maddox, Cre'von LeBlanc, Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas.
