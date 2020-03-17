Eagles' Jalen Mills: Back with Eagles
Mills and the Eagles agreed to terms on a one-year contract Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The 25-year-old will return to the Eagles after injuries limited him to just nine games in 2019 and a career-low 41 tackles (29 solo), along with an interception and seven pass breakups. Mills has been inconsistent in coverage during his tenure in Philly, so as Mike Kaye of NJ.com suggests, a move to safety could be in the cards for the 2016 seventh-round pick -- giving the Eagles a potential in-house replacement for free agent Malcolm Jenkins.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bridgewater to replace Newton
The Panthers are signing Teddy Bridgewater. Here's what it means for their 2020 projections.
-
Who will throw to Graham?
Heath Cummings isn't sure why the Bears gave Jimmy Graham all that money and speculates on...
-
Howard a starter for now
Jordan Howard found the perfect place to continue being undervalued in Fantasy football.
-
Rivers boosts Colts
The acquisition of Philip Rivers is a boon for the Colts pass catchers, but that doesn't necessarily...
-
Rivers finds prime fit in Indy
Philip Rivers might have found just the right spot in Indy for his championship quest.
-
What's next for Cam Newton?
Done with the Panthers, Cam Newton will find another job, but there's not a ton of upside remaining.