Mills and the Eagles agreed to terms on a one-year contract Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 25-year-old will return to the Eagles after injuries limited him to just nine games in 2019 and a career-low 41 tackles (29 solo), along with an interception and seven pass breakups. Mills has been inconsistent in coverage during his tenure in Philly, so as Mike Kaye of NJ.com suggests, a move to safety could be in the cards for the 2016 seventh-round pick -- giving the Eagles a potential in-house replacement for free agent Malcolm Jenkins.

