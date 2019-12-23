Mills is considered day-to-day after sustaining an ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Cowboys, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Mills missed a few drives but was able to return to the game. However, he's still hurting, and his practice status could be limited this week. Considering the 25-year-old was able to return, he should be ready for Sunday's potentially playoff-clinching matchup against the Giants.