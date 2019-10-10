Eagles' Jalen Mills: Could practice next week
Mills (foot) is eligible to return to practice Week 7, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Mills is targeting a return to the field Week 7 against the Cowboys, though he'll first need to receive full medical clearance and perform well in practice. The 25-year-old's presence would be a notable boost to Philadelphia's secondary, which has battled numerous injuries through the early portion of the season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Group think
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including how to possibly...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...
-
What you missed: Gurley, Johnson ailing
The Giants will be undermanned on Thursday Night Football, while Fantasy players could be down...