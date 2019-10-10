Mills (foot) is eligible to return to practice Week 7, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Mills is targeting a return to the field Week 7 against the Cowboys, though he'll first need to receive full medical clearance and perform well in practice. The 25-year-old's presence would be a notable boost to Philadelphia's secondary, which has battled numerous injuries through the early portion of the season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories