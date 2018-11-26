Eagles' Jalen Mills: Could return Week 13
Mills (foot) is considered day-to-day and could play Sunday against the Redskins, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Mills has missed three-straight games due to his foot injury but coach Doug Pederson said the cornerback is doing well. Mills' practice status later in the week will give a better indication of his health, as he hasn't practiced since sustaining the injury.
