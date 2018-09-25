Mills logged five solo tackles and defensed two passes in Sunday's 20-16 win over Indianapolis.

As long as Ronald Darby is on the other side of the field, teams will continue to target Mills, allowing him to be an asset in IDP leagues. The green-haired cornerback is up to 16 tackles already on the young season, to go with four passes defensed. He'll try to nab his first interception of the season Week 4 at Tennessee.

More News
Our Latest Stories