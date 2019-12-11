Eagles' Jalen Mills: Estimated as limited participant
Mills (elbow) was estimated as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice report.
Mills was labeled day-to-day after suffering the elbow injury during Monday's win over the Giants, but it's still good to see he was expected to work as a limited participant despite the short turnaround. The 25-year-old should be able to avoid an injury designation for Week 15 if he can practice fully Thursday or Friday.
