The Eagles placed Mills (foot) on the reserve/PUP list to begin the season, per the league's official transactions report.

Mills won't be eligible to practice or play for the first six weeks of the regular season. The 25-year-old is working to get healthy from a foot injury suffered against the Jaguars in October, and a timetable for his recovery still remains undisclosed.

