Eagles' Jalen Mills: Hopeful for Monday
Although he has drawn a questionable designation, Mills (ankle) is optimistic he can suit up for Monday's game versus the Raiders, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Mills returned to practice Saturday and was reportedly able to make plays on some balls. The second-year cornerback has yet to miss a game this season, while Patrick Robinson would presumably fill in if he suffers any setbacks ahead of Monday's game.
