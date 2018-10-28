Eagles' Jalen Mills: Injures foot Sunday
Mills is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a foot injury.
Mills was able to limp off the field before being carted to the locker room, though the severity of his foot injury remains unknown. With fellow cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) also sidelined, Rasul Douglas and Avonte Maddox could see additional snaps in the Eagles' secondary.
