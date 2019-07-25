Eagles' Jalen Mills: Lands on PUP list
Mills was placed on Philadelphia's Physically Unable to Perform list Thursday with a foot injury.
Mills' status for training camp was up in the air as of mid-July, and now it appears that he won't be ready for at least the start of camp. The 25-year-old was unable to participate in any spring practice in any capacity. The team hasn't released much information about Mills' condition, but he'll be unable to practice until he's activated off the PUP list.
