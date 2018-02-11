Mills tallied nine tackles (six solo) and defensed two passes in the Super Bowl victory over the Patriots.

It was Mills' highest tackle total since Week 3 of the regular season against the Giants. While his per-game numbers were inconsistent after that, the former seventh-round pick managed to rack up 64 total tackles (51 solo), two more than his rookie season, and also defended 14 passes, doubling his 2016 total. He added three interceptions and a touchdown. The 23-year-old will presumably return to a starting role in 2018 and look to continue becoming more of a playmaker.