Mills (foot) is expected to practice this week and could play Sunday against the Cowboys, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Mills currently resides on the PUP list, and he hasn't logged on-field activity since the middle of the 2018 season. The 25-year-old now appears to be nearing a return. His presence would be a notable boost for Philadelphia's struggling secondary.

