Eagles' Jalen Mills: Missing practice
RotoWire Staff
Dec 31, 2020
Mills (illness) did not practice Thursday.
Mills will have one more chance to take the practice field prior to Sunday's divisional matchup in Washington. If he can't go, however, Marcus Epps and Rudy Ford will be candidates for increased roles.
