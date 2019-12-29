Play

Mills (ankle) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Mills suffered the injury in last week's win over the Cowboys, and as evidenced by this news, will miss a must-win Week 17. With the 25-year-old sidelined for the game, look for Avonte Maddox and Sidney Jones to see an increase in snaps.

