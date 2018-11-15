Eagles' Jalen Mills: No practice Thursday
Mills (foot) did not practice Thursday.
Mills has yet to practice since suffering a foot sprain Oct. 31 against Jacksonville, and appears on track to miss Sunday's tilt against the Saints. As long as the third-year pro remains sidelined, expect Sidney Jones to slot into the starting lineup. Until more information about his recovery is disclosed, Mills should still be considered week-to-week.
