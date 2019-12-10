Play

Mills is considered day-to-day after suffering an elbow injury during Monday's 23-17 win over the Giants.

Mills returned and finished the contest, and the team believes he should be able to play through the injury with the help of a brace. If the fourth-year corner suffers a setback, however, Rasul Douglas is slated to start in his place.

