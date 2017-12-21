Eagles' Jalen Mills: Nursing ankle injury
Mills didn't practice Thursday due to an ankle injury, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Mills has been targeted less and less as his second season has progressed, defending just two passes since Week 8. Consequently, he's totaled just 20 tackles and no interceptions over the last six games after posting 42 and three, respectively, across the first eight outings. Due to crumbling IDP value and his current health concern, owners probably are safe looking elsewhere for production.
