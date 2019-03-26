Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Mills (foot) is targeting a full recovery for training camp, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Mills will likely compete for a starting role in the Eagles' crowded secondary this offseason, which places increased significance on his availability for training camp. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, 2019 will likely act as a make-or-break campaign for Mills' future with the Eagles. Pederson also notably stated that the 24-year-old cornerback will not be moved to safety, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger.