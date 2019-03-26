Eagles' Jalen Mills: On track for training camp
Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Mills (foot) is targeting a full recovery for training camp, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Mills will likely compete for a starting role in the Eagles' crowded secondary this offseason, which places increased significance on his availability for training camp. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, 2019 will likely act as a make-or-break campaign for Mills' future with the Eagles. Pederson also notably stated that the 24-year-old cornerback will not be moved to safety, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...