Play

Mills (foot) is expected to suit up against the Cowboys on Sunday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Mills will need to be activated from the PUP list in order to suit up Week 7, so that move is expected to occur today. After nursing a lingering foot injury for nearly a year, the 25-year-old now appears set to return to the starting lineup. His presence will be a notable asset for Philadelphia's porous secondary.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories