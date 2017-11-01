Mills recorded three tackles (two solo), one pass defensed and one interception returned for a touchdown in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

Mills intercepted C.J. Beathard just before halftime, returning the ball 37 yards for a touchdown -- marking the second-year pro's first touchdown of his career. Mills now has 42 tackles on the year, which puts him at second most on the team.

