Mills (foot) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

The third-year cornerback's season will end after just eight games as Mills never made enough headway with a problematic foot injury to return to the field. With just one more year remaining on his rookie contract, 2019 will act as a make-or-break campaign for the 24-year-old, who has flashed at times as a versatile cover corner in the league.

More News
Our Latest Stories