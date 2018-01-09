Eagles' Jalen Mills: Practices fully Tuesday
Mills (ankle) practiced in full Tuesday.
An ankle injury plagued Mills down the stretch, forcing an absence Week 17. With two weeks to rehab the issue, he returned during a session undertaken in full pads, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. No matter who he lines up across from Saturday, be it Julio Jones or Mohamed Sanu, Mills will have his hands full against the Falcons' eighth-ranked pass offense.
