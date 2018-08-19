Mills (undisclosed) will be limited in Sunday's practice, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

While it's unclear what's bothering Mills, the Eagles surely don't want to take any risks with their starting right cornerback. Mills generated 64 tackles, 14 pass breakups and three interceptions in 2017 and paced the Eagles with nine tackles during their Super Bowl win over the Patriots. Keep an eye on his status as Thursday's preseason game in Cleveland approaches.

