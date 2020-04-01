The Eagles likely will use Mills in a hybrid role similar to the one Malcolm Jenkins handled in past seasons, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Zangaro points to a Week 11 game against New England as evidence Mills can be more than just an outside cover corner. His stellar performance in that contest may have contributed to the Eagles' decision to let Jenkins leave for New Orleans in free agency, with Mills representing a cheaper alternative for the hybrid safety/slot role. That's not to say there won't be any drop off, but Mills does have an opportunity to approach Jenkins' IDP production from six seasons in Philadelphia -- averages of 85.8 tackles, 9.7 pass defenses, 2.0 forced fumbles, 1.8 interceptions and 1.0 fumble recovery per year. Of course, Jenkins started all 16 games in each of those seasons, while Mills missed 15 contests over the past two years alone.