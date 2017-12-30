Mills (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Mills was a full participant in practice throughout the week, so the questionable tag is a bit surprising. The 23-year-old seems likely to play Week 17, but if there is any concern from the Eagles it would make sense for them to air on the side of caution with the playoffs looming.

