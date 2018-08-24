Mills racked up three tackles during Thursday's preseason game against the Browns.

Mills had a hard time covering Browns receiver Jarvis Landry at times, but the cornerback's mere availability is significant after Mills missed practice time earlier in the week due to an undisclosed injury. With Philly's starters not expected to play in the preseason finale, Mills' next appearance likely won't come until the Eagles take on the Falcons in the regular-season opener.

