Mills (foot) will participate at Wednesday's practice.

The 25-year-old's return to the practice field begins a 21-day window in which he must be activated or remain on the PUP list for the rest of the year. Mills has been battling the foot injury for nearly a year but he appears to be nearing his return to game action.

