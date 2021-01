The Eagles activated Mills (undisclosed) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, according to the league's official transaction report.

Mills missed Philadelphia's regular-season finale against Washington in Week 17 due to the timing of his placement on the COVID-19 list. The 26-year-old cornerback is now eligible to return to all team facilities, but considering that he's set to hit free agency this offseason, Mills' time with the Eagles may already essentially be up.