Mills (foot) could miss the remainder of the season, Daniel Gallen of pennlive.com reports.

It has been a bit over a month since suffering the foot injury. If the Eagles feel hard-pressed for roster spots, perhaps they'll opt to move Mills to injured reserve. Philadelphia was optimistic that Mills would eventually return following the injury, but things haven't progressed in a timely manner. Either way, it seems as though Mills' 2018 campaign is nearing the finish line.

More News
Our Latest Stories