Mills recorded 41 tackles (29 solo), an interception and seven pass breakups in nine games during the 2019 season.

All of the above numbers represent career-lows for Mills except for the interceptions and games-played totals, each of which is just one fewer. The 25-year-old missed the first six weeks of the season recovering from a foot sprain and also dealt with elbow and ankle injuries during the season. He heads into the offseason due to become an unrestricted free agent.