Mills (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Mills was a full participant in practice all week, but still received a questionable designation heading into the weekend. With the team having already clinched home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, the Eagles ultimately opted to hold out Mills to grant him some more recovery time. His absence opens the door for the newly activated Sidney Jones (Achilles) to see a steady dose of snaps in his NFL debut.