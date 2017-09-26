Eagles' Jalen Mills: Tallies double-digit tackles in win
Mills made 12 tackles and deflected two passes in Sunday's victory over the Giants.
Nine of the tackles were of the solo variety. This marked the second time this season Mills led the Eagles in tackles. As long as opposing offenses view him as an easy target, his IDP-league production should remain solid.
