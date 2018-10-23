Eagles' Jalen Mills: Ties for team lead in tackles
Mills recorded seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 21-17 loss to Carolina.
Mills continues to get picked on as the weaker of the Eagles' corners and therefore keeps racking up counting stats. He was unable to make any plays on the ball in this one after racking up five passes defensed over his last two contests. The LSU product played all but one snap in this one and is on pace to shatter the career high in tackles he set in 2017.
