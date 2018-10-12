Eagles' Jalen Mills: Totals 10 tackles in win
Mills had 10 tackles (eight solo) and defensed two passes in Thursday's 34-13 win over the Giants.
Mills tied with Jordan Hicks for the team lead in tackles and continues to be a ball hawk with nine passes defensed this season. The 24-year-old is second on the team with 33 tackles (30 solo) and played all but two defensive snaps Thursday.
